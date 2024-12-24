Indiana University course teaches people are inherently ‘oppressors’ because of their race, sex, religion

Indiana University (IU) is teaching students that they are inherently "oppressors" because of their race, sex and religion, documents show.

According to the school’s website, the course "Understanding Diversity in a Pluralistic Society" prompts students to examine "theories and models" in order to "enhance understanding of our diverse society."

The course "provides content about differences and similarities in the experiences, needs, and beliefs of selected minority groups and their relation to the majority group."

It added that the "groups include, but are not limited to, people of color, women, and gay, lesbian, and bisexual persons."

The Free Beacon first reported that the class instructor Colleen Rose prompts students to compose an "in-depth reflection of two parts of [their] identity: one subordinate identity and one dominant identity."

The Beacon obtained a chart that's given to students to define certain groups. The chart explains that "subordinate groups" are subject to "social oppression" by the "dominant groups." These groups include "LGBTQ" people, "women," and religious and ethnic minorities.

"Heterosexual, White, Able-bodied People, Christian," and "Men" are "dominant groups" guilty of "social oppression."

A student told the Beacon that they had to "make something up" to complete an activity.

"I’m being punished through an assignment for my identity as a person," the student told the Beacon.

The student went on to say, "It’s very rich that in a class where we are supposed to be talking about identity and not suppressing identity, I’m forced to suppress my own identity… I have to suppress myself because I’m presumed to be some privileged, horrible human being that didn’t grow up without food. That’s insane to me."

The course, offered by IU's School of Social Work, fulfills credit requirements for the college's "social and historical studies."

IU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other universities are offering courses that explore intersectionality and racial, gender, and sexual identity.

For example, Fox News Digital previously reported on Princeton University's spring semester course catalog offering a Gender and Sexuality Studies (GSS) program. The program consists of classes that address topics like "sex work" and "queer spaces." The course incorporates topics like "erotic dance," "pornography" and more, according to the university's online course listing.