Incoming minority outreach director outlines what transformations she'll make under Trump

Lynne Patton will serve as the Deputy Assistant to the President for Minority Outreach beginning next month

Taylor Penley
Published
Incoming minority outreach director outlines what transformations she'll make under Trump Video

Incoming minority outreach director outlines what transformations she'll make under Trump

Incoming Deputy Assistant to the President for Minority Outreach Lynne Patton speaks on how she'll serve the Trump administration and opens up about her personal story of perseverance on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

Incoming Deputy Assistant to the President for Minority Outreach Lynne Patton is looking forward to spearheading her new role to ensure President Donald Trump builds upon his promises to support Black, Latino and other traditionally left-leaning communities that showed up to the polls in droves to cast ballots for him last November. 

Sitting down for an exclusive interview that aired during "My View with Lara Trump" on Saturday, she outlined what transformations she intends to make upon taking the reins next month, and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to facilitate change.

TRUMP APPOINTS ALICE MARIE JOHNSON ‘PARDON CZAR’ DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENT AT WHITE HOUSE

Lynne Patton and President Donald Trump

Lynne Patton and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (My View with Lara Trump/Screengrab)

"I think when you see him [Donald Trump] announcing Alice Johnson as the pardon czar, I think, when you see him announcing Paula White as [the leader of] the faith-based initiative inside the West Wing, it's clear that you're going to see a lot of collaborating going on," she said.

In her downtime, Patton is working with Ja'Ron Smith, the architect of what she called the "most comprehensive criminal justice reform in over 30 years" from the first Trump administration.

VAN JONES PRAISES TRUMP FOR ‘VERY GOOD’ CHOICE WITH NEW PARDON CZAR PICK

Lynne Patton

Lynne Patton, then-Vice President of the Eric Trump Foundation, delivers a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"I look forward to seeing where we can take that to the Second Step Act," she added, referencing the First Step Act, a bipartisan federal prison reform bill passed by Congress and signed into law during Trump's first term in 2018.

Patton's conversation with Lara Trump also ventured into her journey to becoming a Republican after 9/11, contrasting with her Democratic parents and how the Trump family helped her find her way after struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

Rehabilitation is key, says Trump 'pardon czar' Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.