Impeachment witness Vindman: If Trump had been removed, 600,000 Americans wouldn't have died of COVID

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who made waves as a witness during the Trump impeachment proceedings, claimed on MSNBC the former president is responsible for over 600,000 COVID deaths in America that would have been prevented if he was removed from office.

"If the president was held accountable and removed, we would have 600,000 more Americans walking the streets today. If they censured him, the president would have been on his heels, and he probably would have been more cautious going into COVID. We wouldn’t have had an economic disaster," Vindman said Tuesday on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."

Vindman insisted there is a "direct logic link" to Trump being acquitted during impeachment and the coronavirus pandemic.

MSNBC’s Willie Geist, who sat down with Vindman, didn’t question or even respond to the claim.

Vindman, who has been on a media tour to promote a new book, was an important witness for Democrats during the House impeachment inquiry. Vindman raised concerns over Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pressed Kiev to launch an investigation concerning presidential candidate Joe Biden's family. However, the Senate voted to acquit the president on both charges against him—abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Vindman was fired by the National Security Council and escorted off the White House grounds on Feb. 7, 2020, only two days after Trump was acquitted.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.