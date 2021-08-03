Expand / Collapse search
Impeachment witness Vindman: If Trump had been removed, 600,000 Americans wouldn't have died of COVID

Vindman: 'Direct logic link' to Trump being acquitted during first impeachment and the coronavirus pandemic

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Vindman: 600,000 Americans would still be alive if Senate convicted Trump in first impeachment

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key impeachment witness against former President Trump over his phone call to the Ukraine president, tells MSNBC that 600,000 Americans wouldn't have died of coronavirus if he had been removed from office in 2020.

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who made waves as a witness during the Trump impeachment proceedings, claimed on MSNBC the former president is responsible for over 600,000 COVID deaths in America that would have been prevented if he was removed from office. 

"If the president was held accountable and removed, we would have 600,000 more Americans walking the streets today. If they censured him, the president would have been on his heels, and he probably would have been more cautious going into COVID. We wouldn’t have had an economic disaster," Vindman said Tuesday on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."

IMPEACHMENT WITNESS VINDMAN FIRED, ESCORTED OUT OF WHITE HOUSE AFTER TRUMP ACQUITTAL

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who made waves as a witness during the Trump impeachment proceedings, claimed the former president is responsible for over 600,000 COVID death in America. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Vindman insisted there is a "direct logic link" to Trump being acquitted during impeachment and the coronavirus pandemic. 

MEDIA SILENT ON BOMBSHELL WUHAN LAB REPORT AS GOP LAWMAKER SOUNDS ALARM: ‘GREATEST COVER-UP IN HUMAN HISTORY’

MSNBC’s Willie Geist, who sat down with Vindman, didn’t question or even respond to the claim.

Vindman, who has been on a media tour to promote a new book, was an important witness for Democrats during the House impeachment inquiry. Vindman raised concerns over Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pressed Kiev to launch an investigation concerning presidential candidate Joe Biden's family. However, the Senate voted to acquit the president on both charges against him—abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Vindman was fired by the National Security Council and escorted off the White House grounds on Feb. 7, 2020, only two days after Trump was acquitted. 

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.