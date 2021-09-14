Immunologist regrets voting for Biden after 'draconian' vaccine mandate: 'Destructive and divisive'
Dr. Hooman Noorchashm argues Biden opened door to 'massive level of discrimination'
An immunologist who voted for President Biden in the 2020 election said he regrets the decision following the president's "draconian" COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday the move opens the door for "mass discrimination" against millions of Americans. Dr. Hooman Noorchashm wrote on Twitter that he considers himself a "McCain Republican" but criticized Biden's address last week as "destructive and divisive."
DR. HOOMAN NOORCHASHM: As a friend to John McCain, I felt that President Biden stands a chance of uniting the country, acting on science, taking down the temperature, if you will. And on Thursday, I finally came to the recognition as an immunologist, based on the rigidity of this mandate and the massive blunder that's contained within it, that this is not happening. I have to say, the mandate as it stands, essentially has opened the door to discrimination against about 80 to 100 million Americans who are naturally immune. I mean, these folks are essentially being discriminated against. The president of the United States pointed to them and opened the door to a massive level of discrimination.
If any particular subset of these folks wants to avoid the vaccination at this time, that they would be forced at the risk of loss of employment or educational opportunities, I think it's completely draconian. It goes in the face of medical necessity. And frankly, I think it's a constitutional violation.
