Immunologist regrets voting for Biden after 'draconian' vaccine mandate: 'Destructive and divisive'

An immunologist who voted for President Biden in the 2020 election said he regrets the decision following the president's "draconian" COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday the move opens the door for "mass discrimination" against millions of Americans. Dr. Hooman Noorchashm wrote on Twitter that he considers himself a "McCain Republican" but criticized Biden's address last week as "destructive and divisive."

DR. HOOMAN NOORCHASHM: As a friend to John McCain, I felt that President Biden stands a chance of uniting the country, acting on science, taking down the temperature, if you will. And on Thursday, I finally came to the recognition as an immunologist, based on the rigidity of this mandate and the massive blunder that's contained within it, that this is not happening. I have to say, the mandate as it stands, essentially has opened the door to discrimination against about 80 to 100 million Americans who are naturally immune. I mean, these folks are essentially being discriminated against. The president of the United States pointed to them and opened the door to a massive level of discrimination.

…

If any particular subset of these folks wants to avoid the vaccination at this time, that they would be forced at the risk of loss of employment or educational opportunities, I think it's completely draconian. It goes in the face of medical necessity. And frankly, I think it's a constitutional violation.

