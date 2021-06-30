After Ilhan Omar interview, Jewish journalist calls on CNN to discuss 'the Squad's problem with Jew hate'

Jewish journalist Eve Barlow called on CNN to bring on an authoritative voice to discuss what she called the far-left Squad's "problem with Jew hate" on Wednesday.

"In response to Jake Tapper's interview with Ilhan Omar's free-spewing antisemitism on CNN last night, the same platform should be provided for a Jewish authoritative voice discussing the squad's problem with Jew hate," she wrote.

Barlow's tweet came in the wake of Jake Tapper's Tuesday interview with Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who landed in hot water again this month when she equated Israel and the United States to terrorist organizations. Omar told Tapper she didn't regret the remarks and when asked if she understood why some fellow Democrats, some of them Jewish, found previous comments of hers about Israel to be anti-Semitic, Omar said they were not "partners in justice" or had been "engaging in seeking justice around the world."

OMAR BLASTED FOR REMARKS ABOUT JEWS IN CONGRESS: ‘THIS IS WHAT A MODERN DAY MUSLIM SUPREMACIST LOOKS LIKE’

Omar initially backpedaled on her remarks this month accusing Israel and the U.S. of "unthinkable atrocities" on par with Hamas and the Taliban. A group of Jewish House Democrats issued a statement condemning the congresswoman's remarks and tweets, calling them "as offensive as it is misguided." But Omar appears to have had a change of heart.

"Omar's comments draw on classic antisemitic themes about Jewish clannishness, the notion that Jews only look out for themselves. They're also plainly false," said Avi Mayer of the American Jewish Committee of Omar's latest controversy. "Jewish lawmakers have been on the front lines, fighting for human rights in America and globally."

Barlow, a freelance journalist who has written for Tablet, has come under fire from the left for being a Zionist, even facing juvenile harassment online from prominent figures like actor Seth Rogen.

ILHAN OMAR TELLS CNN: ‘I DON’T REGRET' EQUATING US AND ISRAEL WITH THE TALIBAN, BLAMES JEWISH LAWMAKERS

Barlow tweeted Wednesday, "Jews do understand justice. We also understand victimhood. Jews don't advocate for justice and truth because we see ourselves as victims, but because we see ourselves as resilient. We will survive Ilhan Omar."

Omar has previously drawn criticism for tweeting Israel had "hypnotized" the world and suggesting that a pro-Israel organization paid politicians to support the Jewish state, in addition to her support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to delegitimize Israel through economic warfare. She recently retweeted a video from the anti-Israel International Solidarity Movement, which was previously investigated by the FBI for possible terrorist ties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fellow far-left "Squad" congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., are also sharply anti-Israel, supporting BDS and calling the country an "apartheid" state.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.