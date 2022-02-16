Expand / Collapse search
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar scolds journalists for promoting harassment of Canadian Freedom Convoy donors: 'Unconscionable'

The Democratic 'Squad' member says journalists 'need to do better'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., slammed journalists whose reporting on the data breach of donors to the Canadian Freedom Convoy is leading to the harassment of private citizens. 

Members of the media on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border have been sharing names and how much money they contributed to the truckers who've been protesting Canada's vaccine mandate, stemming from the recent hack of the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.  

BILL MAHER ON CANADA'S ‘FREEDOM CONVOY’: THEY'RE ‘NOT WRONG’ TO BE ‘P---ED OFF’ AT ELITES

"So, Here's The GiveSendGo Donor List.." Canadian radio personality Dean Bundell tweeted with an article that includes a Google spreadsheet of all the names and email addresses swept up in the breach. 

Both the CBC and Ottawa Citizen shared articles including information that stemmed from the breach. 

Protesters dance outside of the Canadian Parliament on the 19th day of the Freedom Convoy

Protesters dance outside of the Canadian Parliament on the 19th day of the Freedom Convoy (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Washington Post investigative reporter Aaron Davis wrote a lengthy thread singling out the biggest donor and a map showing where the donations came from in the U.S. 

CANADA FREEDOM CONVOY: GIVESENDGO DEMANDS FBI TO PROBE HACKERS, ALLEGES ‘HIGHLY COORDINATED’ POLITICAL DOXING

One Washington Post reporter was caught emailing one of the donors for a report and asking what "motivated" them to contribute to the campaign. 

It is unknown if that Post reporter is Davis as their name was redacted from a screenshot shared by Breaking Points co-host Saagar Enjeti. 

One of the viral tweets from the GiveSendGo hack came from Ottawa Citizen editor Alison Mah, who shared an article authored by reporter Blair Crawford about a café owner who was forced to shut down her business after receiving threats after her name appeared on the donor list. 

Mah wrote how the owner "regrets making her $250 donation to the truck convoy."

US SMALL DONORS HELP FUEL CANADIAN ‘FREEDOM CONVOY,’ GIVESENDGO CONFIRMS

The tweet caught the attention of the Democratic "Squad" member. 

UNITED STATES - JUNE 17: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021. 

UNITED STATES - JUNE 17: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021.  (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a[n] insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed," Omar wrote. "It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.