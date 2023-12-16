Ice-T OK with AI avatar playing his roles forever, wonders if digital double would be skillful in bed

Rapper and TV drama mainstay Ice-T recently claimed he’s open to the idea of artificial intelligence being used to create a digital double of himself that can act long after he’s gone.

However, he is cautious about one thing: whether his future avatar has the requisite skills in the bedroom.

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star expressed he was fine with the notion that an AI version of him might reprise his roles indefinitely.

"I think Ice-T could potentially act forever," Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, told Page Six.

The star was interviewed before hosting a book launch for Mark Minevich’s "Our Planet Powered by AI."

The actor who plays Det. Odafin Tutuola in the long-running crime drama said an artificial version of himself might even be better.

"I wouldn’t care. I think to say ‘no’ would be selfish. A future AI version of me would be better than me."

However, there was one skill he claimed he wasn’t so sure his AI doppelgänger could perform.

"I’d worry if it could f---" the "New Jack Hustler" rapper quipped.

The actor’s comments came shortly after the end of the SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike, where one of union members’ concerns was that AI would start replacing human jobs in the industry.

Ice-T indicated that he’s at peace with the idea, and expressed his belief that it’s just a matter of time before it becomes reality.

"I believe it’s coming and we need to just address it as it comes," he said. "There is nothing you can do."

He quoted legendary music producer Quincy Jones for a little more perspective.

"One of my favorite quotes from Quincy Jones is, ‘If you want to lose a fight, fight the future.'"

The artist also admonished people worried about AI taking their jobs.

"I think people are freaking because they think they are going to lose their jobs — but people can lose their jobs at any time."

He provided some reassurance, though: "I don’t think people will lose jobs, they will have different jobs, we will become more computer-ish type people. When you imagine the future, you don’t imagine manual tasks, you imagine future s---."

When asked if he plans on continuing his iconic "Law & Order" role, he said he's "on 'til the wheels fall off."