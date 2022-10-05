Hurricane Ian: New York Times hits Florida Republicans seeking aid after opposing climate change legislation

The New York Times blasted Florida Republicans for opposing climate change legislation while seeking Hurricane Ian relief.

The paper declared, "Florida Leaders Rejected Major Climate Laws. Now They’re Seeking Storm Aid," in a piece filed under their Midterms 2022 election coverage. The piece suggested Republicans voting record could have helped prevent the "cause" of hurricanes.

"Hurricane Ian’s wrath made clear that Florida faces some of the most severe consequences of climate change anywhere in the country. But the state’s top elected leaders opposed the most significant climate legislation to pass Congress, laws to help fortify states against, and recover from, climate disasters, and confront their underlying cause: the burning of fossil fuels," the paper lectured.

The paper called out Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott for voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as last year's $1.2 Trillion dollar infrastructure bill. Gov. Ron DeSantis did not escape the paper's condemnation either for blocking the state's pension funds being used to combat climate change.

"In the aftermath of Ian, those leaders want federal help to rebuild their state — but don’t want to discuss the underlying problem that is making hurricanes more powerful and destructive," the outlet warned.

The Times is just one of many media outlets, including MSNBC, CNN and ABC, who blamed climate change for the destructive storm.

However, some climate experts disagree, pointing to a NOAA study which found its models didn't support the claim that "greenhouse gas-induced warming leads to large increases in either tropical storm or overall hurricane numbers in the Atlantic," Fox News Digital reported.

Regardless, the Times argued Florida had long felt "the impacts of climate change," and blamed Republican leaders for "resisting" a far-left climate agenda to avoid catastrophe.

"Yet the state’s leaders have long resisted what scientists say is needed to stave off a catastrophic future: an aggressive pivot away from gas, oil and coal, and toward solar, wind and other renewable energy sources," the liberal paper protested.

The Times also called out the Republican governor for asking the Biden administration for help in the aftermath of Ian, after previously voting against a federal aid package for Hurricane Sandy victims when in Congress. The paper suggested this prior decision would "come back to haunt him."

In 2013, then-U.S. Representative DeSantis voted against a federal aid package in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, saying it was not "fiscally responsible."

A New York Times article last week joined several other media outlets in mocking the Florida governor for his past position, saying he was "banking" on Americans' "short memory" in asking for aid.