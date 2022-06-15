Hugh Hewitt: Primary elections are a 'warning shot' to Biden and the Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt slammed President Biden for "absurd letters"instead of taking action to address the nation's record gas prices on "Special Report."

BIDEN THREATENS OIL COMPANIES WITH "EMERGENCY POWERS" IF THEY DON'T BOOST SUPPLY AMID INFLATION SPIKE

HUGH HEWITT: [Biden administration] could be doing a lot more. They could invoke the Defense Production Act and increase capacity at refineries. They could have approved the Keystone pipeline. They could reverse the president's first day in office decision to cancel that. They could expedite the leases that Admiral Kirby at the White House press podium today, said "there are 8,000 leases." That doesn't get them past various regulatory hurdles, like the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act. They could do a lot to increase production in the United States. They're not doing it. Instead, the president is sending absurd letters. What he should not have done was the reckless spending last year. He got mad at the AFL-CIO yesterday, yelled at voters, told them he didn't want to hear any more lies about his reckless spending, that they were changing lives.

