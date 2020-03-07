Coronavirus: How to make your own DIY hand sanitizer

Are you unable to find hand sanitizer in stores due to increasing coronavirus panic? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss assured Saturday that despite shortages, you can make your own germ-killing gel in just a few easy steps.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with hosts Jedidiah Bila, Pete Hegseth, Griff Jenkins, and meteorologist Rick Reichmuth, Suss said the steps are simple.

Citing a recipe she had found on vitaminshoppe.com, she told the "Friends Weekend" hosts the first main ingredient is 2/3 cup rubbing alcohol.

"And, you have to get rubbing alcohol that's 91 percent or higher. A lot of them are 70 percent. This one is 99 percent," she noted.

"So, that's a two-thirds cup and then you're going to add one-third cup of Aloe Vera gel," she said.

"You're going to put hand sanitizer companies out of business," meteorologist Rick Reichmuth jokingly remarked.

Next, Suss instructed to add five drops of each essential oil to the bowl. The recipe calls for antibacterial tea tree oil and calming lavender oil.

"If you want to have something that softens your hands, I have vitamin E in these containers for you," she added.

"You know, that's important because usually when you sanitize your hands all day long, you get dry hands," Bila commented.

The last step is to whisk the ingredients together.

"It's crazy," Suss said of the hand sanitizer frenzy. "And, actually, my kid's school yesterday sent out a notice with this recipe to say like, 'We need hand sanitizer and if you can't bring it in you have to make your own.'"

Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, is pumping up production. Walmart and other stores say they are talking to suppliers to stock up bare shelves, but didn’t say how long that could take.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.