How close are we to the truth on JFK? Oliver Stone and author explain how there is much to uncover

Director Oliver Stone and author Jim DiEugenio recounted their years of research into the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and why it should be reexamined earlier this week on Fox News.

Stone, who directed "JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass," recently made a case to Congress to re-open the investigation and pour over everything from the crime scene, the rifle and bullets, the autopsy and more.

The 80,000 pages of Kennedy files were released March 18, opening a trove of insight into what could prove or disprove how Kennedy was killed in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963.

Stone explained during the congressional hearing that he had encountered previous roadblocks for his 1991 film "JFK" with the CIA, questioning the agency's handling of the files he had requested regarding the assassination.

"Although mandated by law from the Central Intelligence Agency , which operated and still operates as a taxpayer-funded intelligence agency that arrogantly considered itself outside our laws, they say things like, ‘We will get back to you on that,’ and they never do," Stone told Congress.

Stone told Fox News on Wednesday that the "spirit" of the law, being the Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, is that the CIA would only release the files with a national security exception.

"This is a question of national security, and it just keeps getting delayed and kicked around," Stone said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DiEugenio, who wrote "JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass," touched on the order in October 2017, when President Donald Trump directed agencies to reevaluate redactions and disclose any information that no longer warranted withholding.

These orders for disclosure were subsequently delayed by the Biden administration in 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to a White House fact sheet.

"Instead of declassifying everything like he said he [Trump] wanted to do, he ended up delaying it, alright? And he even delayed it into the Biden administration," DiEugenio said, adding that the Biden administration worsened the issue.

DiEugenio praised Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., for taking a "legislative attack on this subject," saying he was hopeful that with people working on it from multiple angles, Americans will "finally" be able to access all documents on the JFK assassination.

"I really hope that between both of these angles, we finally will get every last piece of paper on this case that's haunted America for the last six decades," he said.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.