House Oversight chairman says there's evidence of conservative debanking, hints at investigation

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has hinted at investigations into financial institutions regarding claims of conservatives being debanked. This comes as President Donald Trump called out bank leaders during his address at the World Economic Forum.



The Kentucky Republican revealed to 'Sunday Morning Futures' anchor Maria Bartiromo that there are 'numerous instances' of these claims.

MARIA BARTIROMO: …Are you investigating whether or not U.S. banks are debanking conservatives?

TRUMP'S DAVOS COMMENTS REIGNITE DEBANKING CONTROVERSY

REP. JAMES COMER: Yes, we are. We've heard numerous instances of conservatives being debanked, and what we want to know is, is this a process of the banks' ESG policy? Is this a – or is this our government stepping in? Like what we found with Twitter and Facebook where the government stepped in and said they wanted certain conservatives deplatformed and censored and certain conservative content removed? We want to know again, is this the government involvement, another dirty trick by Joe Biden's administration, or is this just bad liberal policy that discriminates against conservatives by the banks?

MARIA BARTIROMO: Wow. So you have evidence of some banks debanking conservatives?

REP. JAMES COMER: Yes. Especially people that were involved in different energy-type businesses and things like that, as well as very well-spoken and outspoken conservative activists. So there are numerous instances enough to open an investigation again. Is this ESG policy, which is discriminatory? And ironically, the Democrats have passed all this banking legislation that prohibits discrimination. Is this discriminatory because of ESG, or is it the government? Are the bank examiners, as President Trump hinted in his remarks [you played earlier,] are these bank examiners with a wink and a nod saying 'don't let this person bank at your bank?'

MARIA BARTIROMO: … What will be the impact to these banks? What should these banks expect in the coming months from your office?

REP. JAMES COMER: Well, they're going to be asked a lot of questions, and I will say this for the banks, during the Biden influence peddling investigation, the banks were the one entity that did cooperate with us. So I expect that the banks will cooperate with our questions, and hopefully we can get some answers. Number one, find out if our government was involved in this, if this is another side operation by the Biden administration where they were attacking conservatives. At the very least, we want to change this. You know, we're not talking about debanking, meaning they denied a loan that happens every day in the banking world. This is just opening up savings accounts and checking accounts. I mean, this is unheard of to do this, and it's against the law, the laws, ironically, that the Democrats created against discrimination.

