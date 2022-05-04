House Democrat defends Biden economic policies, credits him for 'keeping this country afloat and alive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas , issued a staunch defense of President Biden Wednesday after new polling emerged showing a majority of Americans disapprove of the administration's handling of the economy and the mounting inflation crisis.

The new Fox News poll shows that inflation and the economic future of the country remain the biggest concern for voters heading into the midterms. With a 68% disapproval rate for Biden on these issues, some Democrats are shifting away from the president, while others loyal to him in the House and Senate try to defend his record.

"I defend the long record that the Biden Administration has established in really keeping this country afloat and alive," Jackson Lee told "America Reports."

"If it had not been for the Biden administration during the pandemic, the most recent year of the pandemic, we would not have had the stop in evictions, we would not have had the ability for people to buy groceries, we would not have had the ability for people to be carried during the point they were not working," she said. "So we have a record of helping the American people survive."

When pressed by co-host Sandra Smith, Jackson Lee acknowledged that inflation is a critical issue gripping American communities, but blamed the pandemic for stunting the supply of goods in the U.S.

INFLATION NATION: EXPERTS WARN RISING PRICES ARE HERE TO STAY

"There is inflation, part of the inflation started because of the stop or the stunting of supply and that came about because of the pandemic. When supply was not there, obviously grocery shelves were depleted," the lawmaker said.

"We will never not acknowledge the pain the American people have," she added. "The point I’m making is America was kept afloat with the leadership of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris during the pandemic."

Lee said she is confident the country "will get to the point where inflation will be under control," but stopped short of offering an expected time frame. Instead, she said Democrats are working with the White House to make sure Americans feel they are taking proper action to address the problems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is a dissatisfaction, I understand, because we’re America and Americans. And we’re used to having a more positive response," she said. "But we are working to ensure they feel there is action."



