Group releasing Halloween video series on 'debunked' climate scares

Are climate alarmists chasing ghosts with their apocalyptic predictions?

In the lead-up to Halloween, the right-leaning Heartland Institute is releasing a series of videos in order to challenge what it says are the "biggest phony climate scares meant to spook kids and adults, alike."

"Everyone likes a good scare at Halloween, and when it comes to the climate, environmental activists have tried their best to frighten the world into taking radical, economy-killing action to prevent catastrophe," the group said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Turns out, however, that all those scares were about as true as a spooky story told by a campfire at night. From the supposed polar bear population crisis, to children never experiencing snow, to coastal cities being uninhabitable, one scare after another has proven false."

The group will release one video per day until Halloween on a failed climate-change prediction, incorporating picks from other free-market groups like the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI).

DOOMSDAYS THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN: THINK TANK COMPILES DECADES' WORTH OF DIRE CLIMATE PREDICTIONS

The first video takes on Al Gore, creator of "An Inconvenient Truth" and one of the leading advocates on the issue. Against the backdrop of scary music and Halloween paraphernalia, the video disputes his suggestion that Arctic ice could disappear by 2013.

"Gore wanted to scare the world into radical climate policies while enriching himself at the same time," it reads. After pointing out that Arctic Sea ice is, in fact, still present, the video reads: "Chalk the phantom disappearance of Arctic Sea ice up as another nonexistent climate scare."

The group seemed to pull that quote from Gore's 2008 appearance at the United Nations, where he cited models claiming the north polar ice cap could lose all of its ice "within the next seven years."

Failed climate predictions precede Gore by decades. The Competitive Enterprise Institute has put together a lengthy compilation of apocalyptic predictions, dating back to the middle of the 20th Century, that did not come to pass.

The dire predictions, often repeated in the media, warned of a variety of impending disasters – famine, drought, an ice age, and even disappearing nations – if the world failed to act on climate change.

Heartland's video series came as prominent Democrats advanced expensive plans to prevent the allegedly dire consequences of climate change. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who made the "Green New Deal" popular among presidential candidates, appeared to warn of another disappearance -- this time, the entire city of Miami. In September, she appeared to predict Miami may not exist in a few years because of climate change.

In a video from August, Ocasio-Cortez said the alternative to large-scale solutions was large amounts of people dying from climate change's impacts.

"We need to start getting comfortable with how extreme the problem is because only until we accept ... how bad climate change is and how bad it can be for our children's lives, are we going to be comfortable pursuing really big solutions," she said.