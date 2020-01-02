House Dem lends support for not sending impeachment to Senate 'at all'

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said he would "certainly" back a decision by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to indefinitely withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate.

His comments came during a Thursday interview in which CNN's Jim Sciutto asked whether Pelosi should not send articles of impeachment "at all" if the Senate GOP doesn't allow witnesses to testify.

"I would certainly support her in doing that," Doggett said. "The House has the sole responsibility under the Constitution for impeachment."

"To send over the articles when the [Senate] majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has declared that he will breach his oath, that he will not do impartial justice in accordance with the Constitution -- that plans to act on cue and in accordance with the defendant in this case -- would be no trial at all."

LEADING HOUSE DEM CLAIMS SENATE GOP 'BREAKING THE RULES' BY WORKING WITH WHITE HOUSE ON IMPEACHMENT

Doggett is the latest among many Democrats who are supporting Pelosi as she faces criticism for withholding impeachment from the Senate.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., similarly claimed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was "breaking the rules" by working with the White House on a potential removal trial.

According to Pocan, Pelosi was "simply trying to get the Senate to follow the rules so that the American people can really see the truth front and center."

Sciutto, on Thursday, asked Doggett what Democrats needed to see from the Senate before transferring articles of impeachment.

ROD BLAGOJEVICH: ABRAHAM LINCOLN WOULD'VE BEEN IMPEACHED BY TODAY'S DEMOCRATS

Doggett responded by claiming that administration officials needed to testify, but added that the Senate maintained authority over the specific number.

When Sciutto asked Doggett whether he'd be happy with impeachment never reaching the Senate, Doggett pushed for a "fair" trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, I'd be happiest with a fair and impartial trial in accordance with the Constitution and the oath that these senators take," he said.

"That's my strong first preference -- but short of that, I don't think it helps to send over the articles if they're not going to get fair and full consideration as they have been with President Clinton and of course President Johnson."