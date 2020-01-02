‘No Safe Spaces’ returns to theaters, co-star Adam Carolla says ‘free speech is never out of season’

Radio personality Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla's film about free speech, "No Safe Spaces," will be re-released on Friday to 70 screens across America.

"No Safe Spaces" has been praised by fans, evident by its 99 percent rating from audience members on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The popularity has landed the film -- which examines the politically correct world of academia driven by the political left -- back in theaters.

"We are thrilled with the response from our fans and from the theaters," Carolla told Fox News. "We’ll stay around as long as the fans want us. Free speech is never out of season. Part of what has made us realize this film needed another run was the amazing reception the film has received from our fans.”

Prager has called the film a "wake-up call" to the American people, claiming free speech is being trampled on to satisfy a political agenda.

The docudrama opened in Phoenix back on October 25 with the second-highest ever box office gross for a documentary playing on just one screen, according to the movie's producers. "No Safe Spaces" raked in an estimated $45,000 on one screen, trailing only Michael Moore's 2007 offering, “Sicko.”

“No Safe Spaces” eventually expanded to theaters in Denver and San Diego before opening nationwide in November. The holiday season was packed with blockbuster hits such as “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” but the pro-free speech film is set to return as Americans settle back into their routines.

Theaters in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin will now carry "No Safe Spaces" when it returns on January 3.

Prager and Carolla are expected to make various media appearances to promote the film.

"No Safe Spaces" features commentary from a variety of Hollywood actors, scholars, academics, political figures, and media members across the political spectrum, including Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Cornel West and Tim Allen.