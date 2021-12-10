Tom Homan sounds alarm on Arizona border surge: Migrants crossing 'unimpeded' into Yuma

Fox News contributor Tom Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the surge of illegal migrants crossing into Yuma, Arizona shows that the Border Patrol there is "overwhelmed."

TOM HOMAN: I think the cartel is taking advantage of Yuma. They know Yuma does not have the staffing that Rio Grande Valley has. In Del Rio, they detail hundreds of border patrol agents there. Yuma is being overwhelmed. I have had numerous Border Patrol agents from Yuma calling me and saying at one time they had 4,000 in custody. Another thousand stationed at the south of the border. They don’t have the facilities to handle that many people.

So, every agent was pulled off the line to process which means there are several hours where nobody was on the line. They said several hundred crossed the border unimpeded and just walked across the border and walked through the city of Yuma with no arrests at all. The Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed as you said earlier, they are overworked.

There is no relief in sight. DHS rather than sending additional resources there, what are they doing? They’re forcing the agents to take diversity, equity and inclusion training on top of this historic surge, it’s just ridiculous the position these agents have been put in by this administration, on purpose, because they want open borders.

