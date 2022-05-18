Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Homan warns about Biden's catch-and-release border policy: ‘No control’ over migrants’ health issues

DHS braces for migrant surge after Title 42 expires

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Homan warns about Biden’s catch-and-release border policy: ‘No control’ over migrants’ health issues Video

Homan warns about Biden’s catch-and-release border policy: ‘No control’ over migrants’ health issues

Fox News contributor Tom Homan rips the Biden administration’s handling of the migrant surge.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tom Homan told "America Reports" on Wednesday that the Biden administration has no control over migrants’ health under a catch-and-release border policy.

MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS AT SOUTHERN BORDER SETS NEW RECORD AS BIDEN PREPARES TO END TITLE 42

TOM HOMAN: We spend a lot of money doing that. When I was ICE director, we spent close to $1 billion on health care for illegal aliens in our custody. They provided state-of-the-art health care in these facilities. But the problem is this administration doesn't want to detain people in these facilities. They're processing quick and releasing quick. So we don't know what kind of health care they're going to receive. 

..

However, at the border, there's an immediate medical check by Border Patrol. But please understand, detention would guarantee they see a doctor or nurse. Children would get vaccinated. But when they're released, the U.S. government has no control of their health care.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

DHS braces for migrant surge after Title 42 is lifted Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.