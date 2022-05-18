Homan warns about Biden’s catch-and-release border policy: ‘No control’ over migrants’ health issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tom Homan told "America Reports" on Wednesday that the Biden administration has no control over migrants’ health under a catch-and-release border policy.

TOM HOMAN: We spend a lot of money doing that. When I was ICE director, we spent close to $1 billion on health care for illegal aliens in our custody. They provided state-of-the-art health care in these facilities. But the problem is this administration doesn't want to detain people in these facilities. They're processing quick and releasing quick. So we don't know what kind of health care they're going to receive.

However, at the border, there's an immediate medical check by Border Patrol. But please understand, detention would guarantee they see a doctor or nurse. Children would get vaccinated. But when they're released, the U.S. government has no control of their health care.

