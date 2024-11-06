Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Hollywood director declares it's 'time to abandon' the Democratic Party in wake of Trump win

Adam McKay hits Democratic leadership for how they handled Biden dropping out of race, the war in Gaza, etc.

Cortney O'Brien By Cortney O'Brien Fox News
Published
Trump's victory is the 'revenge of the working-class American,' says CNN's Scott Jennings Video

Trump's victory is the 'revenge of the working-class American,' says CNN's Scott Jennings

CNN commentator Scott Jennings said that Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris was a signal that working-class Americans are tired of the current administration.

"The Big Short" director Adam McKay went on a tear against the Democratic Party in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's victory Tuesday, declaring he's ditching the party for good.

"It is time to abandon the Dem Party," McKay wrote on X. "I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas."

The director ripped the Democratic Party for what he deemed a series of missteps leading up to Election Day, including how they handled President Biden bowing out of the race to make way for Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket. 

"Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?" he said.

"Anyone with half a brain?" he continued. "But I thought liberals’ whole thing is being smart? It’s not? They actually just blindly cheer the parade of rickety optics wrapped up in New York Times fonts that is the modern Dem Party?"

McKay has in recent years championed progressive causes and has donated millions of dollars to fight climate change. His activism has also bled into his work. His movie "Don't Look Up," for instance, served as a critique of a lack of action when it comes to protecting the environment. The 2021 satire film centered on two scientists who try in vain to warn the world about a planet-destroying comet.

Climate change is "extremely alarming, extremely frightening, and quickly becoming the only thing I’m thinking about on a daily basis, even as I’m writing scripts and directing or producing," McKay said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Trump smiles after 2024 victory

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump, as Lara Trump watches, at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Other celebrities opened brutal autopsies on the election or expressed outrage at their fellow Americans.

Actress Christina Applegate repeatedly asked "why?" on X.

"Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me."

"Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today," singer Ariana Grande wrote in a caption.

"West Wing" start and White Dude for Harris Bradley Whitford told the U.K. Independent he "absolutely" thought Harris was going to win. 

"I thought it was going to be closer," he clarified. "But whenever any of my friends asked me, I would end it with, ‘You can never underestimate how you know, racist and sexist this country is.’"

Kamala Harris supporter

A supporter reacts to election results during an election night event for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on November 5, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris also received high-profile endorsements in the days leading up to the election, including Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, with several other celebrities revealing they'd voted for her on Election Day.

Yet Trump also had a long list of stars who backed his campaign and cheered his decisive win.

"Believe it or not, brother, we’re more alike than we are different," famed wrestler Hulk Hogan wrote on Instagram. "This election season showed just how much we all care about where this country’s headed. Now that the votes are in, let’s remember—it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we’re all real Americans. It’s time to come together, talk with our neighbors and focus on what unites us. We all love this country, and we’re all in for building a better future. Love you all. HH."

VP Kamala Harris

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on Nov. 3, 2024. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

"WE WIN!! Thank you Lord!!" Country musician John Rich wrote on X.

Harris congratulated Trump on a phone call ahead and delivered her concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday.

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Twitter: @obrienc2