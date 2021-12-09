Hispanics are 'waking up' to the Republican Party: Rep. Salazar

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., applauded Hispanic voters and the Republican Party on "America Reports" Thursday on the heels of a new Wall Street Journal poll showing the demographic steadily moving to the right.

HISPANIC VOTERS SHIFT TOWARD REPUBLICANS, NOW SPLIT EVENLY BETWEEN BOTH PARTIES: POLL

REP. SALAZAR: We are waking up, the largest minority in the country, 60 million people, 20% of the population. Finally, we are realizing that those values are entrenched in the Republican Party: God-fearing, law-abiding, taxpaying. And not only that is that the GOP is welcoming us and I am the best example. That's one, and number two the economy. It's the economy, stupid. Do you remember that phrase that was said during the Clinton years is the economy? What do you think that we come to this country for, to go to Disney World or to go to Saks to shop? We come because we want to have a better economic life… the last administration, the policies were so good for us and so good for our pocket that that is why we're waking up. Not only that, one of the reasons that I'm in Congress is to say to my people, the Hispanics, that the Dems, the Democratic Party, unfortunately, has been playing political football with us for the last 30 years, always promising an immigration reform law. It happened during Obama in 2008. It happened in during Biden in 2020. And always what's happened is they always change us or drop us for something else. No more. It's time for the GOP to wake up to welcome us because we are definitely a force to be reckoned with in this country.

