Hillary Clinton announces new book, calls it her 'first foray into fiction!'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced she's coming out with a new book, one she says isn't like her previous written work.

"State of Terror" is described as a political thriller that seems to resemble a bit of Clinton's resume. The plot follows the appointment of a woman chosen as the secretary of state by a new president, who's a "political enemy" of hers, and how a series of terrorist attacks prompt an "international chess game" involving countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran and even "the Russian mob."

DURHAM TARGETS CLINTON CAMPAIGN LAW FIRM IN FRESH ROUNDS OF SUBPOENAS

The book, which is being published by Simon & Shuster on Oct. 12, is co-authored by Louise Penny.

"My first foray into fiction!" Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "It was a labor of love with my friend (and favorite mystery author) Louise Penny, and I can't wait for you to read it."

Some critics pushed back, insisting this isn't Clinton's "first foray into fiction" despite her claim.

"Your first foray into fiction was the idea the 2016 election was stolen from you," RedState senior editor Joe Cunningham told Clinton.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross shared a screenshot of a 2016 tweet fueling a narrative connecting the Trump Organization to a Russian bank, which was swept up in the Durham probe.

Last month, Democratic attorney Michael Sussmann was charged with lying to the FBI regarding not disclosing his ties to Clinton's presidential campaign after pushing for an investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump's ties to Russia in 2016, specifically over a server connection between the Trump Organization and the Kremlin-linked Alfa Bank.

This marked the second indictment to come from Special Counsel John Durham, who is looking into the origins of the Russia investigation. Trump-era Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham to investigate where the Trump-Russia collusion narrative came from in April 2019.

Last week, Durham handed down a new set of subpoenas, including one targeting the Clinton-linked law firm Perkins Coie, where Sussmann previously served as a partner.