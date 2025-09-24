Hillary Clinton laments 'missed opportunities' for Democrats in 2024 election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lamented missed opportunities for the Democratic Party in reaching young, male voters in 2024 when pressed Wednesday on how Democrats should move forward.

"Why have Democrats lost? Not only the working-class White men, but working-class Black men, Latinos, go down the list. Young men, so many others. What’s gone wrong? What do the Democrats need to do moving forward to set things straight?" MSNBC host Joe Scarborough asked Clinton during "Morning Joe."

Clinton said there were many reasons, but she argued the Republican Party did a better job dominating the social media space.

Clinton responded, "It probably boils down to candidates on the Democratic side either stopped talking in ways that were going to be understood and appreciated and agreed with by certain constituencies, stopped being effective communicators in modern communications. You know, the Republican Party, I have to say, has done a much better job dominating social media, dominating the podcast ecosystem, getting messages out and aiming, particularly at young men."

Clinton said the Republican Party's efforts to reach men online and engage with them were successful, crediting Steve Bannon and the GOP's outreach.

"I think Democrats missed a lot of opportunities on that. There seems to be a concerted effort to try to catch up and repair that," she said.

The former Democratic presidential candidate also said many people get their news from social media, and Democrats needed to capitalize on the space.

"If they’re getting their news from 15-second videos, 30-second takes, 3-hour podcasts, where people are just kind of unplugged and saying whatever, then Democrats had better compete in those arenas. And, so, there’s a lot of catch-up work to be done," she said.

Clinton added that Americans did not feel like they were better off in the last election.

"They did not feel that, fairly or unfairly, the policies of the Biden administration were helping them, helping their families, and Latino voters felt that, as you say, both Latino men, Black men and others said, ‘OK, well, how bad can it get? I mean, you know, we’re not going to want to continue this. So, we have to try something different,'" Clinton added.

She went on to criticize President Donald Trump's policies and said, "Reality is going to bite."