Hillary Clinton tweets approval of DNC chair's claim Republicans 'don’t deserve to be in power'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton agreed with the Democrat National Committee chair's blistering description of the Republican Party on Twitter Wednesday.

"It is a party built on fraud, fear and fascism," Jaime Harrison said of the GOP on Wednesday's "Morning Joe" on MSNBC. "They don’t deserve to be in power."

"Sums it up!" Clinton tweeted in agreement after Josh Kraushaar, "Against the Grain" columnist at National Journal, quoted Harrison's remarks.

CLINTON SAYS SHE REGRETS CALLING TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘DEPLORABLES’

Her response jogged some social media users' memories about her infamous quote about Donald Trump supporters during the 2016 presidential election.

"You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables," Clinton said at a New York City fundraiser in September 2016. "Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic—you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up."

She would later express "regret" for her choice of words.

"Deplorables, eh?" Nathan Brand, the GOP's deputy communications director, tweeted Wednesday in response to Clinton's latest jab at the GOP.

DNC CHAIR BLASTED FOR RIPPING SEN. TOM COTTON AS ‘MAGGOT-INFESTED MAN’ ON ‘MORNING JOE’

"Basket of deplorables" to "fascists" in a just a few short years. But I hope those using "groomers" aren’t *coarsening the dialogue," Fox News contributor Karol Markowicz added.

"Such a classy woman. Can you believe voters rejected her?" RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the same "Morning Joe" interview that caught Clinton's attention, Harrison took special aim at Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. The DNC chair referred to Cotton as "a maggot-infested man" who "doesn’t deserve to be in the U.S. Senate" because he blocked Cassandra Butts, Obama’s nominee as Ambassador to the Bahamas, in 2016. Butts died from leukemia at 50 years old while her nomination was on hold.

He "doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate, representing the good people of Arkansas," Harrison said of the senator, arguing that Cotton uses the Constitution as a "play toy."