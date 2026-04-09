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Hillary Clinton accuses GOP of being 'politically brain-dead' on family affordability

Clinton named JD Vance and right-leaning groups as obsessed with birthrates while supporting 'nostalgia and misogyny'

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Hillary Clinton to return to New Hampshire

Hillary Clinton is returning to New Hampshire next month to headline the state's Democratic Party's annual spring fundraising dinner. A progressive leader criticizes the party as 'tone-deaf' for inviting Clinton, stating she's 'yesterday's news.' Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on Clinton's perceived comeback tour and discusses President Trump's recent remarks about John F. Kennedy Jr.'s political ambitions.

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Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused the Republican Party of being "politically brain-dead" on issues relating to American families and affordability on Thursday.

Clinton wrote in The New York Times that national Republicans — singling out Vice President JD Vance and right-leaning organizations — were obsessed with birthrates.

"They ignore the financial burdens crushing parents who are trying to provide a safe, healthy, middle-class life for their kids. Their answer is too often nostalgia and misogyny: If we could turn back the clock to a time when women didn’t work (and knew their place), the economy would thrive and families would flourish. This is substantively and politically brain-dead," she said.

Clinton put forward a "kids agenda" that included expanding a child tax credit model in more states, national paid family leave, investments in early childhood care and education, protecting children's healthcare, and providing guidance in a rapidly changing digital world.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS EVENTS IN MINNEAPOLIS SHOW THE ‘MORAL ROT AT THE HEART OF TRUMP’S MAGA MOVEMENT’

Hillary Clinton speaking to media outside Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

Hillary Clinton speaks to members of the media outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y., on Feb. 26, 2026. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg)

"Mr. Trump is not going to wake up tomorrow and care about any of this. He thinks American parents are raising children in a new Golden Age — if he thinks about parents and kids at all," Clinton wrote.

Clinton urged Democrats to be ready ahead of November.

"Beyond the gilded walls of Mar-a-Lago, too many families are struggling. In November, they will look for candidates who will listen to them and lead on behalf of all our kids. Democrats should be ready. We know what works. We know how to help families. If we’re serious about making this election about affordability, then kids should be front and center," she continued.

"Hillary Clinton’s favorite hobby for the past decade has been reminding everyone why she lost in 2016," White House spokesman Kush Desai told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The Trump administration has done more for parents and aspiring parents than any administration, from slashing fertility drug prices to expanding child tax credits to supporting school choice."

HILLARY CLINTON TELLS HOUSE 'I DO NOT RECALL EVER ENCOUNTERING' JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Hillary Clinton speaking onstage at the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting in New York City

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 24, 2025, in New York City. (JP Yim/Getty Images)

Clinton testified in the House Oversight Committee's Jeffrey Epstein probe in February in a testimony that lasted around six hours.

After the testimony, she criticized Republicans.

Clinton told reporters she answered questions "repetitively, literally over and over again" after blasting Republicans for holding a closed-door deposition instead of a public hearing.

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President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

The failed presidential candidate has been critical of President Donald Trump throughout his second term.

She called out the president's ballroom project in October and said he was destroying the White House.

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"It’s not his house," Clinton wrote on X. "It’s your house. And he’s destroying it." 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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