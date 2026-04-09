Hillary Clinton accuses GOP of being 'politically brain-dead' on family affordability

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Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused the Republican Party of being "politically brain-dead" on issues relating to American families and affordability on Thursday.

Clinton wrote in The New York Times that national Republicans — singling out Vice President JD Vance and right-leaning organizations — were obsessed with birthrates.

"They ignore the financial burdens crushing parents who are trying to provide a safe, healthy, middle-class life for their kids. Their answer is too often nostalgia and misogyny: If we could turn back the clock to a time when women didn’t work (and knew their place), the economy would thrive and families would flourish. This is substantively and politically brain-dead," she said.

Clinton put forward a "kids agenda" that included expanding a child tax credit model in more states, national paid family leave, investments in early childhood care and education, protecting children's healthcare, and providing guidance in a rapidly changing digital world.

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"Mr. Trump is not going to wake up tomorrow and care about any of this. He thinks American parents are raising children in a new Golden Age — if he thinks about parents and kids at all," Clinton wrote.

Clinton urged Democrats to be ready ahead of November.

"Beyond the gilded walls of Mar-a-Lago, too many families are struggling. In November, they will look for candidates who will listen to them and lead on behalf of all our kids. Democrats should be ready. We know what works. We know how to help families. If we’re serious about making this election about affordability, then kids should be front and center," she continued.

"Hillary Clinton’s favorite hobby for the past decade has been reminding everyone why she lost in 2016," White House spokesman Kush Desai told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The Trump administration has done more for parents and aspiring parents than any administration, from slashing fertility drug prices to expanding child tax credits to supporting school choice."

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Clinton testified in the House Oversight Committee's Jeffrey Epstein probe in February in a testimony that lasted around six hours.

After the testimony, she criticized Republicans.

Clinton told reporters she answered questions "repetitively, literally over and over again" after blasting Republicans for holding a closed-door deposition instead of a public hearing.

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The failed presidential candidate has been critical of President Donald Trump throughout his second term.

She called out the president's ballroom project in October and said he was destroying the White House.

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"It’s not his house," Clinton wrote on X. "It’s your house. And he’s destroying it."