Highland Park shooting: MSNBC historian ridiculed for theory connecting shooter to Rittenhouse

Twitter users mocked MSNBC historian Michael Beschloss for posing a theory about the Highland Park shooter and Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday.

At a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a gunman fatally shot seven people and injured over forty more. Law enforcement has yet to determine a motive.



However, the "Morning Joe" regular commentator sent tweets questioning if the shooter had drove to the bordering state of Wisconsin in his escape in hopes of being acquitted in the state like Kyle Rittenhouse was in 2021.

POLICE FLAGGED HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTER ‘CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER’ IN 2019; HE LATER CLEARED 4 BACKGROUND CHECKS

Beschloss faced a flurry of criticism from social media users noting several reasons why his theory was absurd.

Critics like Washington Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams mocked the historian for not understanding that you get tried for a crime in the state that it was committed in, so the shooter would’ve been extradited back to Illinois anyway.

Others told Beschloss to look at a map, as Wisconsin is the neighboring state and a relatively short drive from where the mass shooting took place.

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING BLAMED ON AMERICANS BEING ‘SLAVES’ TO AN ‘ANCIENT DOCUMENT:’ MSNBC GUEST

Still more critics bristled at the MSNBC historian equating Rittenhouse to a mass murder suspect. In November 2021, a jury cleared the 18-year-old of all charges for fatally shooting two people during the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Beschloss's employer was mocked by conservative writer Stephen L. Miller.

Beschloss recently called the high court "fascist" and "authoritarian" for returning the question of abortion rights to states to decide, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June.

Last year, the historian was brutally mocked for comparing Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to Sen. Joseph McCarthy for pointing "menacingly" in a hearing.