Roe overturned: MSNBC historian calls Supreme Court ‘fascist,’ ‘authoritarian,’ ‘on the side of Orwell’

MSNBC historian Michael Beschloss smeared the Supreme Court as "fascist" and "authoritarian" after they overturned the landmark abortion case, Roe v. Wade, on Friday.

The "Morning Joe" panel argued that by overturning Roe and giving states the power to make their own laws on abortion rights, the court was empowering Orwellian "Big Government" and it could lead to another civil war.

"This is fascist in many ways," Beschloss began, saying the court’s opinion sounded like former President Trump’s 2017 inaugural address.

He imagined a dystopian America, where neighbors would spy on each other to report contraception use, and hospitals would report miscarriages to law enforcement.

"If a woman is in the hospital room having a miscarriage, and let’s say one of the people in the room is upset by what he or she is seeing because they’ve read Dobbs, they’ve read this rule, so what are they going to do? They’re going to call 911. The police are going to come into the hospital room with magnifying glasses saying, ‘is this an abortion or not? We’re going to call the prosecutor,’" he alleged.

The historian blasted the Supreme Court as the looming government villain in George Orwell's classic novel "1984."

"These so-called small government conservatives, the five, but particularly the three Trump appointees, are showing that they’re actually on the side of Orwell, they’re on the side of autocracy. They want Americans reporting on one another, spying on one another," Beschloss stated.

He later doubled down on his assertion that the high court was "authoritarian" and "fascist" for overturning what the "majority" of Americans wanted on abortion rights. He called the court "a small minority essentially trying to dominate the politics of the country."

Conservatives have argued that the ruling is more in line with the Constitution than what Roe allowed for. By striking down Roe, the Supreme Court took away power from the federal government and returned it to the states to decide their own limits on abortion.

But Beschloss feared this ruling could lead to a civil war.

Raising host Joe Scarborough's argument earlier in the show, the historian claimed, "When there is this angry tyranny by the minority… it often leads to civil war."