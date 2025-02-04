Hegseth, Homan tour border as military helps with deportation flights, ops against cartels

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones got a firsthand look at how the Trump administration is securing the border and reducing illegal immigration during a tour with border czar Tom Homan and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Jones toured the border with Homan and Hegseth in El Paso, Texas, on Monday, getting his own eyewitness account of how border agents are working alongside the U.S. military to crack down on the migrant surge.

"Border security is national security. That's what it's all about," Hegseth told Jones during his first trip to the border since being confirmed. "And then also to see the troops. This is what we're going to do everywhere we go, here at home, overseas, see the troops, make sure they're locked in on their mission, make sure they know how much we appreciate what they do."

"That's what the president wants, that's what the American people voted for, and we're going to deliver it," he continued.

Jones got a bird's-eye view of the U.S.-Mexico border from a military aircraft, where he was able to see the border wall for himself and discuss the immediate construction of additional barriers.

He asked Hegseth and Homan if President Donald Trump's mission of having operational control of the southern border would happen by the end of his term.

"Lawrence, sooner than that. If it takes that long, we're not doing our job right," Hegseth responded.

"Tom is going to go find them internally. We're going to prevent them from coming in the first place, and between that, we're going to secure the country because that is national security," he continued.

Homan echoed his sentiment. "We're not waiting four years," he said. "We're going to get this done."

Meanwhile, Mexican cartels have reportedly been given the green light to target border agents and other U.S. personnel with kamikaze drones and explosives as the presence of American officials surges along the international border.

An internal memo titled "Officer Safety Alert" cited social media posts and other sources for the warning to federal agents, the New York Post reported. Agents were reminded to be "cognizant of their surroundings," to wear their ballistic armor and to utilize their long firearms.

"Obviously, [we're] not going to stand for that, Lawrence," Hegseth said. "The most powerful military in the world will not be intimidated by anybody, let alone cartels."

"It's not a question of if. It's when," Homan said. "It's going to happen… There will be violence."

The warning comes as the Trump administration has launched deportation raids targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records and enacted tougher measures to secure the southern border.

Cartel leaders have realized a proactive U.S. presence on the border could cut into their drug and human smuggling profits, the memo showed, according to the Post.

Despite the threat, Hegseth and Homan reiterated their steadfast commitment to securing the border and reducing the number of illegal immigrants within U.S. borders.

"We have no better negotiator at the helm than our commander in chief, Donald Trump," Hegseth said. "The military here has the assets. The mission is clear. We will secure that border. Nothing is going to intimidate us or back us off that challenge, and if we have to be even more proactive, we will be."

"This is national security," Homan said. "When we secure the border, less people die from fentanyl, less women and children are sex trafficked, less people on the terror watchlist cross our border. This is a national security issue. President Trump is going to shut it down."

