Illegal Immigrants

Hegseth declares ‘new era' under Trump in visit to southern border in Texas

Hegseth joined border czar Tom Homan

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
Hegseth and Homan visit the border: Its about time we secure our border Video

Hegseth and Homan visit the border: Its about time we secure our border

Trump administration officials vow to fulfill their mission to end the border crisis live from El Paso, Texas.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday visited the southern border, declaring a "new era of determination" as the Trump administration doubles down on its efforts to secure the border and stop illegal immigration.

"Because of President Donald Trump, this is a new era at the southern border, a new era of determination, a new era of cooperation. And at the Defense Department, we are proud to be a part of it," Hegseth told reporters at a press conference in El Paso, Texas after Hegseth had toured the border.

Hegseth emphasized that, rather than focusing on foreign territory, the administration wanted to focus first on U.S. sovereignty.

HOMAN, LAWMAKERS SIGNAL COOPERATION ON ‘OVERLOOKED’ NORTHERN BORDER AMID MIGRANT SPIKE: ‘SAME VISION’ 

Hegseth Homan

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits Texas border to inspect the efforts against irregular migrants with Tom Homan, who is in charge of border security in Texas, United States on February 03, 2025. ((Photo by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth/Anadolu via Getty Images))

"Guys and gals of my generation have spent decades in foreign countries guarding other people's borders. It's about time we secure our own border," he said.

Trump deployed the U.S. military to the border on his first day in office, with over 1,500 troops joining forces already there. It’s part of a blitz that has correlated with a sharp drop in encounters at the southern border. 

Hegseth said the men and women dispatched to the border are excited to be there.

"They're motivated to be here because they're defending their friends, their family, their communities, their church, their schools, their loved ones from an invasion of people whose intentions we don't know," he said.  "We are going to get control of this border."

NEW SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO PAUSES REFUGEE OPERATIONS, RAMPS UP VISA VETTING 

People crossing border

A group of people cross the US-Mexico border from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, into Sunland Park, New Mexico, US, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.  (Justin Hamel/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hegseth’s visit to the southern border is the latest migration-focused trip by a Trump Cabinet official.

His trip comes after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was at the southern border in Del Rio, Texas on Saturday. She said she was there to see "firsthand what’s happening and how we can best support our Border Patrol agents."

"Under President [Trump] the days of open borders are over," she said.

Lawrence Jones gets helicopter, horseback tour of southern border Video

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had a migration-packed first week in office, left Saturday for his first overseas trip to Latin America.

His visit includes trips to Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. He is expected to return Thursday, and issues including migration, drug trafficking and gang violence are expected to be at the top of his agenda.

Hegseth spoke alongside border czar Tom Homan, who said what was occurring with the use of the military and other government agencies to facilitate security and deportations is a "game changer."

"We will finally succeed and have an operational control of our southern border with this president in charge," he said.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

