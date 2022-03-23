Hawley: Ketanji Brown Jackson unfit for Supreme Court because 'she apologizes to criminals'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Judiciary Committee member Josh Hawley joined "Hannity" on Wednesday to expound upon his questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sparred with the lawmaker over concerns she repeatedly sentenced child pornography convicts for terms shorter than federal guidelines.

Hawley told host Sean Hannity that one convict was sentenced to only three months in prison, while being eligible for up to 10 years.

"She gave him three months and she apologized to him," he said. "[W]e've had now over 20 hours of questioning in the Judiciary Committee, and I think her record is pretty clear when it comes to crime – and especially crimes against children."

"This is somebody who apologizes to the criminals. This is someone who has handed out one lenient sentence after another, especially when it comes to these child sex crimes. And frankly, this is somebody who I just can't support."

Hawley said that in cases involving porn, Jackson handed down lighter sentences than guidelines suggested "100 percent" of the time.

CRUZ BLASTS DEMOCRATIC HYPOCRISY IN SCOTUS HEARINGS

"And she just can't explain it. I mean, we tried to ask her day after day, hour after hour. She has no explanation for it. And I think the American people watching this are saying, 'Listen, I want somebody who's going to protect children, who's going to be tough on child criminals'," he said.

"I mean, why would she apologize to the criminal? I just don't understand it."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She said that she didn't know anything about critical race theory, despite the fact that she has praised it and said that it's part of what she does in sentencing," Hawley replied.

"I can just tell you, I can't vote for somebody on the U.S. Supreme Court who's going to apologize to criminals, who is not going to be tough when you need to be tough in order to protect children," he said.