Hawley: Biden administration is using federal law enforcement to intimidate parents into silence

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., spoke with "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin about the Department of Justice's memo which announced the FBI will take the lead on a task force to address threats against school officials, including creating a centralized way to report such threats.

The Missouri Republican talked about a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, where he questioned her about the memo Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote.

"She didn't want to answer any questions… She didn't want to actually take any responsibility for this extraordinary memo for the justice department at the direction of Joe Biden." Hawley said.



"The idea that they would use the FBI to intervene in school board meetings with the purpose of, let's be honest, intimidating and harassing parents is just unprecedented," Hawley continued.



"This isn't about violence. We all know if someone threatens violence the local police will book this person. They will charge that person. They'll get them out of there. This is about using federal law enforcement to try and intimidate parents because these parents are daring to stand up and criticize critical race theory."

Hawley added that he asked the deputy attorney general what standard the FBI will apply to investigating school board threats.

Levin asked Hawley if there was any federal basis that allows the Department of Justice to intervene in school bards and investigate parents.

"None whatsoever, Mark," Hawley responded. "I can't imagine what the basis is for having the FBI get involved here."

The DOJ memo followed a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to President Biden that said some rhetorical clashes between school boards and parents may amount to "domestic terrorism." The NSBA letter and the DOJ memo are meeting fierce pushback from parents and Republican lawmakers.