Immigration is among the top priorities for voters heading into the November election and, when asked about Vice President Kamala Harris' performance on the border so far, Nevada residents struggled to point to any accomplishments.

"She hasn't done anything. And now she wants to steal Trump's ideas and build a wall," Melissa said, referring to Harris' recent support for a failed Senate bill that would have included $650 million for new border wall construction.

When Trump was in office, Harris called the wall "un-American."

"Now all of a sudden, it's a great idea," Melissa said.

But Carlos said it was difficult to tell if Harris has "done a good job or not," since she has been second-in-command to President Joe Biden.

"It seemed like it all revolved around the president himself," he told Fox News Digital. "I don't think she was given the opportunity to show what she did or didn't do."

The Biden-Harris administration oversaw unprecedented levels of illegal immigration. Annual migrant encounters ranged from a low of about 303,916 to a high of 851,508 during Trump's tenure, then surged to 1,734,686 in Biden's first year in office .

Heading into the election, the economy dwarfs other voter concerns, with 40% of respondents to an October Fox News Poll rating it their most important factor when choosing a president. But immigration comes in second, with 17% naming it their top issue.

Joao, a Trump supporter, is among those who consider immigration their No. 1 priority.

"Close the border," Joao said. "Don't let no one in unless you are [here] legally."

Nick said in the nearly four years Harris has served as vice president, border security has only "gotten worse."

More than 425,000 illegal immigrants with criminal convictions are currently out of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, according to data provided to lawmakers. That includes more than 13,000 people convicted of homicide and nearly 16,000 convicted of sexual assault, according to ICE.

"It's pretty sad and kind of horrible when you don't know who's around you in your neighborhoods," Nick said. "They could be anywhere, I mean all over the United States."

Melissa said for the first time, she no longer feels secure in Nevada.

"We had Trump in office for four years and I felt safe," she said.