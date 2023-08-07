Harvard scientist says he may have proof of alien life in new study: 'We should welcome it'

A Harvard professor said Monday he may have uncovered evidence of alien life in the universe and told Americans it would fundamentally change their understanding of their existence.

Harvard Professor Avi Loeb said Monday on "Fox & Friends" that he examined an object moving through space "faster than 95% of stars near the sun" that had "material strength" and was tougher than most rocks.

The professor, who is also an elected fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, explained that he could not "quantify" the object that he was studying just yet.

"What we are doing now is analyzing the composition of the molten droplets that fell off this object when it was exposed to the fireball that it created as it moved through the air," he said. "And we are getting some interesting results, but we cannot detail them until we've put them together in a paper, scientific paper that we hope to make publicly available to everyone within a month or so."

When asked if the object he was examining was not a "typical meteorite," Loeb emphasized he was exploring the possibility of "propulsion."

When asked what the proof of alien life in the universe would mean for people on Earth, Loeb said that it’s similar to finding a hidden neighbor.

"It would mean that we have a neighbor, that we’re not alone. Just like realizing that when you go out to your backyard and you find a tennis ball that was thrown by a neighbor, you realize, ‘yes, I do have a neighbor,'" he said.

It's a discovery the likes of which would change how humans understand their place in the universe, Loeb said.

"That’s the basic change to our perspective about our place in the universe," he said. "And the next question is, of course, is that civilization much more advanced than we are. And it would be a fundamental change."

Loeb also referred to whistleblower testimony from David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence officer and Air Force veteran who told Congress that he had seen evidence of "non-human" biological material.

Overall, Loeb told Americans that the news of alien life in the universe, if true, should be welcomed.

"We should welcome it. It will be information that we can learn from. It will inspire us to explore space. It may make us better instead of fighting with each other. Perhaps it will be a wake-up call for us to realize that there are more important things in life than fighting with other people," he said.

"The third dimension of space will inspire us to put our resources into science, technology and go out there."

