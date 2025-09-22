Harris offers timid endorsement of Mamdani, quickly pivots to other 'star' Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris offered a lukewarm endorsement for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in a Monday interview.

Harris sat down with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for an interview where they discussed her new book "107 Days," which will release on Tuesday. Maddow highlighted a portion of Harris’ book that discussed the former VP’s "stars project," where she met with and identified rising stars in the Democratic Party.

Maddow asked Harris for her opinion on the socialist candidate as a rising star and whether she supported him.

"Look, as far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported," Harris began.

"Do you endorse his candidacy?" Maddow pressed.

"I support the Democrat in the race, sure," Harris said.

Harris quickly followed by saying that Mamdani was not the only "star" in the Democratic Party and hoped people would pay attention to other races throughout the country.

"But I mean, there are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They’re all running for mayor, too, and they are stars. So, I hope that we don’t so over index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country who are right now running for mayor and many other offices, governor and so on. So that’s where I am. We got a big tent, and we got a lot of stars," Harris said.

Despite being the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Mamdani has yet to receive endorsements from major party leaders such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both of whom also represent New York.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Mamdani on Sept. 14 after three months.

"New York City deserves a mayor who will stand up to Donald Trump and make life more affordable for New Yorkers. That’s @ZohranKMamdani," Hochul wrote on social media.

Mamdani has faced criticism from more moderate Democrats for his progressive proposals, such as city-owned grocery stores and his refusal to condemn the anti-Israel slogan "globalize the intifada."