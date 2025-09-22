Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Harris offers timid endorsement of Mamdani, quickly pivots to other 'star' Democrats

Mamdani has yet to receive endorsements from some major Democratic leaders

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Kamala Harris offers tepid endorsement of Zohran Mamdani Video

Kamala Harris offers tepid endorsement of Zohran Mamdani

Former Vice President Kamala Harris offered a tepid endorsement of Zohran Mamdani on Monday during an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris offered a lukewarm endorsement for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in a Monday interview.

Harris sat down with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for an interview where they discussed her new book "107 Days," which will release on Tuesday. Maddow highlighted a portion of Harris’ book that discussed the former VP’s "stars project," where she met with and identified rising stars in the Democratic Party.

Maddow asked Harris for her opinion on the socialist candidate as a rising star and whether she supported him.

KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK PROMOTION PUSH SKEWERED ONLINE AS 'NATIONWIDE COMEDY TOUR'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris discussed Zohran Mamdani on Monday

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (left) was asked about her thoughts on socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (right) Monday night. (Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters; Ryan Murphy/Reuters)

"Look, as far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported," Harris began.

"Do you endorse his candidacy?" Maddow pressed.

"I support the Democrat in the race, sure," Harris said. 

Harris quickly followed by saying that Mamdani was not the only "star" in the Democratic Party and hoped people would pay attention to other races throughout the country.

"But I mean, there are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They’re all running for mayor, too, and they are stars. So, I hope that we don’t so over index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country who are right now running for mayor and many other offices, governor and so on. So that’s where I am. We got a big tent, and we got a lot of stars," Harris said.

SCHUMER PRESSED BY CNN ON DELAY IN ENDORSING MAMDANI, REASON FOR HOLDUP IN OFFERING SUPPORT

Gov. Hochul and Zohran Mamdani

Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani in a social media post earlier this month. (John Lamparski/Getty Images; Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Despite being the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Mamdani has yet to receive endorsements from major party leaders such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both of whom also represent New York.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Mamdani on Sept. 14 after three months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"New York City deserves a mayor who will stand up to Donald Trump and make life more affordable for New Yorkers. That’s @ZohranKMamdani," Hochul wrote on social media.

Zohran Mamdani headshot

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has yet to receive an endorsement from major Demcoratic Party leaders like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mamdani has faced criticism from more moderate Democrats for his progressive proposals, such as city-owned grocery stores and his refusal to condemn the anti-Israel slogan "globalize the intifada."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue