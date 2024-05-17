Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

VP Harris grilled for saying Inflation Reduction Act is working via gov't giving out 'trillions of dollars'

"Has there ever been a more ironic sentence?" one journalist asked

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
VP Harris touts spending 'trillions of dollars' to boost economy Video

VP Harris touts spending 'trillions of dollars' to boost economy

Vice President Kamala Harris touted the success of the Inflation Reduction Act by noting is it working to spend "trillions of dollars" in various sectors.

Social media users hammered Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday after saying the Inflation Reduction Act is dropping "trillions of dollars" on American streets.

Harris' critics argued it was ironic that the legislation she pointed to was intended to boost the economy and alleviate inflation by having the government spending exorbitant amounts of money.

"Has there ever been a more ironic sentence?" journalist and Grabien.com founder Tom Elliott asked Thursday in response to Harris' remark about the 2022 law.

TRUMP ACCEPTS BIDEN OFFER TO DEBATE HIM IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Vice President Kamala Harris

Social media users blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for making an apparently "ironic" statement about how the Biden administration is solving inflation. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Harris made the comments during a recent stop on her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour in Milwaukee. 

"Because of the Inflation Reduction Act — the infrastructure act — we are dropping trillions of dollars on the streets of America right now to build back up our roads and our bridges, our sidewalks, to invest in a clean energy economy, to deal with the climate crisis in a way that is about building up adaptation and resilience," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Social media users poked fun at the politician, arguing that the government spending trillions of dollars drives inflation, which has been plaguing the economy.

Conservative radio host Vince Coglianese sarcastically wrote, "Because reducing inflation always involves dropping trillions of dollars on the street!"

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross wrote, "Dang, they should have called it the ‘Trillions of Dollars on American Streets Act.’ Missed PR opportunity."

HERE ARE ALL THE RESTRICTIONS BIDEN'S TEAM DEMANDED IN THEIR TRUMP DEBATE OFFER

Kamala Harris dressed in all black holds mic during event

Vice President Kamala Harris has been going around the country on her Economic Opportunity Tour. (Leigh Vogel/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Professor and conservative columnist David Deavel illustrated the irony of Harris’ post, stating, "Because of the Pacifism Now Act, we are bombing Americans from sea to shining sea."

The account for economic research institute "Just Facts" replied to Harris’ clip: "IN FACT, the root cause of inflation is the federal government dropping trillions of dollars on the streets of America. In the words of former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, ‘increasing the number of U.S. dollars in circulation’ reduces the ‘value of a dollar.’"

Columnist Phil Kerpen sarcastically wrote, "A highly logical ‘inflation reduction’ strategy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 