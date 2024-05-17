VP Harris grilled for saying Inflation Reduction Act is working via gov't giving out 'trillions of dollars'

Social media users hammered Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday after saying the Inflation Reduction Act is dropping "trillions of dollars" on American streets.

Harris' critics argued it was ironic that the legislation she pointed to was intended to boost the economy and alleviate inflation by having the government spending exorbitant amounts of money.

"Has there ever been a more ironic sentence?" journalist and Grabien.com founder Tom Elliott asked Thursday in response to Harris' remark about the 2022 law.

TRUMP ACCEPTS BIDEN OFFER TO DEBATE HIM IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Harris made the comments during a recent stop on her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour in Milwaukee.

"Because of the Inflation Reduction Act — the infrastructure act — we are dropping trillions of dollars on the streets of America right now to build back up our roads and our bridges, our sidewalks, to invest in a clean energy economy, to deal with the climate crisis in a way that is about building up adaptation and resilience," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Social media users poked fun at the politician, arguing that the government spending trillions of dollars drives inflation, which has been plaguing the economy.

Conservative radio host Vince Coglianese sarcastically wrote, "Because reducing inflation always involves dropping trillions of dollars on the street!"

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross wrote, "Dang, they should have called it the ‘Trillions of Dollars on American Streets Act.’ Missed PR opportunity."

HERE ARE ALL THE RESTRICTIONS BIDEN'S TEAM DEMANDED IN THEIR TRUMP DEBATE OFFER

Professor and conservative columnist David Deavel illustrated the irony of Harris’ post, stating, "Because of the Pacifism Now Act, we are bombing Americans from sea to shining sea."

The account for economic research institute "Just Facts" replied to Harris’ clip: "IN FACT, the root cause of inflation is the federal government dropping trillions of dollars on the streets of America. In the words of former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, ‘increasing the number of U.S. dollars in circulation’ reduces the ‘value of a dollar.’"

Columnist Phil Kerpen sarcastically wrote, "A highly logical ‘inflation reduction’ strategy."