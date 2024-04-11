Harris County attorney defends guaranteed income program against Texas' lawsuit: 'Attack' by GOP officials

A Harris County attorney defended a guaranteed income program that’s been targeted in a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday.

Paxton’s lawsuit claims that "Uplift Harris," a guaranteed income program established in Harris County, is "unconstitutional." The lawsuit seeks an "immediate ruling to block Uplift Harris from beginning to make payments under the program."

"This lawsuit is nothing more than another attack on Harris County government by Republican state leaders looking to make headlines," Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, who will represent the defendants in the suit, said in a press release.

"This program is about helping people in a real way by giving them direct cash assistance—something governments have always done. I cannot for the life of me understand why any public servant would be opposed to that," he added.

The Uplift Harris program passed by a vote of 4-1 in Harris County Commissioners Court last year.

Uplift Harris is a guaranteed income pilot that would allow participating households to receive $500 per month for 18 months. The program began on January 12, 2024, and is available to 1,924 applicants.

The program received over 59,000 applications, a local FOX affiliate reported .

The applicants were selected "randomly" through a lottery process, according to the county website.

County officials will fund the program with the $20.5 million received through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which was intended to be used for COVID-19 relief initiatives. But now, those who receive the funds will receive them with "no strings attached," according to Paxton.

The attorney general’s office said the state’s constitution forbids "any county, city, town or other political corporation or subdivision of the State…to grant public money or thing of value in aid of, or to any individual."

"Harris County’s program to give public money away with no conditions, no control over expenditure of that money, and no guarantee of public benefit is prohibited," Paxton’s office said in a press release.

Paxton also points out that the state’s constitution gives everyone "equal rights, and no man, or set of men, is entitled to exclusive separate public emoluments."

Handing out the money, he added, violates the state’s constitution because the selection of recipients is inherently arbitrary.

"This scheme is plainly unconstitutional ," Attorney General Paxton said. "Taxpayer money must be spent lawfully and used to advance the public interest, not merely redistributed with no accountability or reasonable expectation of a general benefit. I am suing to stop officials in Harris County from abusing public funds for political gain."

Fox News Digital previously interviewed Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, who sent a letter to Paxton about "Uplift Harris" leveling similar claims to Paxton.

Considering that over 59,000 people applied for just over 1,900 available spots, Bettencourt asked, how does the government decide who wins and who loses?

"I don't like the concept of what I would call lottery socialism here because it's based on specific zip codes, and it's no strings attached," Bettencourt told Fox News Digital. "And that's why I'm concerned about the gift clause of the [Texas] Constitution."

Menefee pushed back, saying when corporations are given taxpayer dollars, it's called "economic development" by Republican leaders in the state's legislature and executive branch.

"When governments use federal dollars to actually help people, Republican leaders in Austin call it socialism," Menefee said.

He went on to say, "I think the message Harris County residents have for AG Paxton is to lead in a way that’s going to help people or get out of the way. I will vigorously defend the county and this program in court."

A hearing for the case is scheduled in the next few weeks.

Austin, Texas recently launched a guaranteed income program to address housing insecurity in the city. Other cities throughout the U.S. are considering a similar program.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.