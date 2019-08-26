Hannity takes on Bill Maher over recent statements

Fox News' Sean Hannity delivered a straight forward message to HBO host Bill Maher Monday night, telling the comedian to keep his "big mouth shut."

"You're a mean spirited jacka--," Hannity said on his television show.

DAVID KOCH DEAD AT 79

The Fox News host was responding to Maher's comments aimed at recently deceased billionaire and Republican megadonor David Koch, who died last week of cancer at the age of 79.

"Yesterday David Koch of the zillionaire Koch brothers died .. of prostate cancer," Maher said during his opening monologue Friday. "I guess I’m going to have to re-evaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer."

"F--- him. The Amazon is burning up. I’m glad he’s dead,” Maher added.

Hannity said he had harsher words for Maher but was holding back because of network standards.

"I have all the words I really want to use but, unlike you, I work at a network that has some standards. And if I say it I'd have to spend all day tomorrow and the next day dealing with that crap," Hannity said,

Hannity defended Koch and advised Maher to keep quiet.

"The guy you're talking about his wife donated one point three billion dollars to charity. Until you do that, just keep your big mouth shut," Hannity said.

