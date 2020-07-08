Hannity rips Biden for 'regurgitating the hard-left talking points' of 'extreme socialists' Sanders, AOC

Sean Hannity announced in his opening monologue Wednesday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had formally joined the far-left wing of the party by promising to "transform" America.

"The very corrupt, very frail Joe Biden is controlled by these radicals," the "Hannity" host said. "He is weak. He is often confused. He's easily manipulated, and now he's showing his true colors, and he will say and he will do anything he is told to do and say to win at all costs."

BIDEN'S DEM PLATFORM RECOMMENDATIONS SIGNAL CONCESSIONS TO SANDERS-AOC WING ON CLIMATE CHANGE

On Wednesday, a task force set up by Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. -- Biden's onetime rival for the Democratic nomination -- released a wide-ranging set of recommendations for the party’s convention platform.

"It reads like a radical socialist wish list," Hannity said of the document. "As President Biden, he would grant citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants. He would turn the entire country into the United Sanctuary States of America. He would block ICE from deporting even criminals in jail and Biden would redistribute ... money because of something we call 'environmental justice' and of course the insane Green New Deal that he supports."

"Instead of moving to the center for the general election," Hannity added, "[Biden] is now regurgitating the hard-left talking points from the extreme socialists who are among his top advisers, like Bernie Sanders and [Rep. Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez."

"'Rewrite the economy.' 'Socialist utopia.' 'Transform America.' 'Police are the enemy.' 'Defund the police.' Let me translate this for you," the host went on. "Biden is talking about socialism, just like Bernie, just like Elizabeth Warren, probably even worse than just like Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. Now we know what he meant when he said to 'transform America'.

"That will be raising your taxes. It will be confiscation of wealth. That will be control of the means of production wherever possible and the elimination of the lifeblood of the world economy -- oil and gas -- and this is now the mission of the Democratic-Extreme Socialist Party," Hannity concluded. "This is what they want. This is what they are saying they are going to do. That is the proposal of the Biden-Bernie Unity Socialist Task Force.

"And Biden -- who rarely leaves his own house, seemingly always in the state of confusion -- well, he's a perfect candidate for these radicals because they will control him obviously."