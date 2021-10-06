Hannity calls on Mitch McConnell to 'stop being a swamp creature'

Sean Hannity warned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell against offering any help to "radical" leftist Democrats who are trying to spend as much as $5 trillion on what they call "human infrastructure" Wednesday on "Hannity."

Hannity noted Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia have not signed on to the larger socioeconomic spending overhaul bill, while saying McConnell may be giving Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York some cover by offering a short-term debt ceiling increase.

"This is the Democrats' problem and people like Mitch McConnell need to stop being a hostage to scary government shutdown rhetoric," said Hannity.

McConnell claimed that offer would "moot Democrats' excuses about the time crunch" and give "the unified Democratic government" time to use budget reconciliation procedures to pass a standalone debt limit increase.

On "Hannity," the host called that potential move a "lifeline" to Schumer, regardless of the intent.

"Radical Democrats on Capitol Hill have a brand new hero -- with their multi-trillion-dollar socialist agenda now stalled in Congress, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is throwing them a lifeline," he said.

"In a backroom deal, McConnell agreed to raise the debt ceiling, giving Democrats more time to use a process known as "reconciliation" to ram through their socialist agenda," Hannity continued.

He called on McConnell to "stop being a Washington swamp-creature and start acting like a conservative."

"If he can't do that, he needs to step aside – God only knows what will happen in reconciliation."

Hannity said McConnell's behavior is the latest reason why he is a registered Conservative in New York and not a Republican:

"For years on this program I have appropriately pointed out many times that Republicans are often weak, spineless, visionless and pathetic," he said, going on to point to how Donald Trump defeated the GOP establishment in the 2016 primaries.

He said he agrees with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham that McConnell should not consider extending the debt ceiling because Democrats will usher in trillions of new spending, taxes and cradle-to-grave welfare programs in that short amount of time.

Hannity added that Americans can't necessarily count on moderate Democrats like Manchin to hold firm on their present position.

He said the Democrat lawmaker "changes his mind every 30 minutes" and will assent to most of the reckless spending in the current legislation.