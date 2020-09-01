Sean Hannity's new book 'Live Free or Die' hits 500,000 copies sold mark in three weeks

Fox News host Sean Hannity's new book, "Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink," has sold 500,000 copies in three weeks and has gone back to the presses for a fourth printing, Simon & Schuster's Threshold Editions imprint announced Monday.

The 500,000 figure includes pre-orders, harcover, ebook and audio sales. When the fourth printing of the New York Times best-seller is complete, there will be more than 630,000 copies in print, the company announced.

“The strong sales of LIVE FREE OR DIE demonstrate not only the loyalty of Sean Hannity’s viewers and listeners — who share in his concerns about the future of our country — but also reflect the tireless efforts of a passionate author," said Threshold Editions publisher Jennifer Bergstrom.

Released Aug. 4, the book warns about the policies of the Democratic Party and predicts America will take "a big step toward full-blown socialism" if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected in November.

"Live Free or Die" is Hannity's fouth book and his first since 2010's "Conservative Victory." All four have been New York Times best-sellers.

Meanwhile, Hannity's eponymous Fox News primetime show saw its best month ever, with ratings that dominated competitors at other networks.

Averaging 4.7 million viewers, "Hannity" was the most-watched show on cable news in August, averaging 850,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 4.4 million viewers to finish second for the month, while “The Five” averaged 3.4 million viewers to come in third place overall – finishing ahead of all primetime programs on MSNBC and CNN despite its 5 p.m. ET timeslot.