Hannity: Impeachment move motivated by 'Trump rage'

Sean Hannity did not hold back when addressing Democrats announcing the formalization of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump Tuesday, saying they were motivated by "Trump rage.".

"The psychotic anti-Trump hysteria has now completely overtaken the entire Democratic Party," Hannity said Tuesday.

"What is happening is dangerous to this country. It is grossly political, will forever alter how any president in the future ... will be able to communicate freely with other world leaders," Hannity said.

"The world is less safe and secure tonight as a result of yet the latest partisan witch hunt."

TRUMP VOWS TO RELEASE TRANSCRIPT OF CALL WITH UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT

During her announcement Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi specifically charged that the Trump administration had violated the law by not turning over a whistleblower complaint concerning Trump's July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president is accused of pressing the foreign leader to ratchet up an inquiry into presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Citing testimony that the director of national intelligence was blocking the release of that complaint, she said: "This is a violation of the law. The law is unequivocal."

Hannity said that Democrats have done Trump a "huge favor" by pursuing impeachment.

"What we have though, at the root of all this, is an irrational hatred, Trump rage. It is all this party, the Democratic Party, now stands for today," Hannity said. "And I will predict tonight they have done Donald Trump a huge favor. It will all backfire and blow up right in their face."

The host accused Pelosi of caving to her "liberal base" and said he believes Tuesday's events are motivated by hate.

"Make no mistake this has nothing to do with Ukraine. This has nothing to do with collusion. This has nothing to do with high crimes and misdemeanors because there are none," Hannity said. "This has everything to do with the left's unyielding, unhealthy, what is an obsessive-compulsive hatred of President Trump. They can't accept that he won."

