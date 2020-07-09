Hannity accuses Biden of ripping off Bernie Sanders' campaign, says plagiarism 'nothing new' for ex-VP

Sean Hannity opened Thursday's edition of "Hannity" by scrutinizing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's "bizarre" and "painfully awkward" trip to his hometown of Scranton, Pa., which included a campaign event in nearby Dunmore.

"The corrupt, ever-confused, ever-frail Joe Biden actually left his home," the host said. "He traveled all the way from Delaware to Pennsylvania to his trusty teleprompter where he delivered a painfully awkward speech in a large, mostly empty room filled with lots and lots of birds.

It's getting bizarre," said Hannity, who was referring to Biden's remarks nearly being drowned out by a flock of birds.

The host then criticized Biden for rebuffing an attempt by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy to ask a question during Biden's visit to his childhood home in Scranton.

"The other reporters there, more than happy to just see Joe [and] take a backseat in order to shield and protect Joe Biden," he noted. "Remember, the mob and the media, they will be the number one contributor to the Biden campaign."

Hannity then turned his attention to Biden's proposed "unity" platform, forged by a task force set up by Biden and his socialist onetime campaign rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"If you really want to know how well Biden will govern if elected, look no further than the policy recommendations he just released," he said. "Now, we have them all. Numerous sections of the 110-page document, they're actually plagiarized word for word from Bernie Sanders' campaign.

"By the way," Hannity added. "Plagiarism, nothing new for Joe Biden. In the 1980s, he was forced to end his presidential campaign [when] he was caught red-handed plagiarizing a British politician by the name of Neil Kinnock word-for-word on multiple occasions."