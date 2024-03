Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The American Hospital Association (AHA) found that over 50% of hospitals prioritize racial diversity when adding to their board of trustees.

The AHA, which bills itself as "the leading national advocate for hospitals and health systems," asked over 1,000 member and non-member hospitals in the U.S. and its territories a simple question: "Does your hospital have a strategy to increase the number of diverse members of the board of trustees along the range of demographic diversity?"

Participants were allowed to select multiple answers, refining which demographic groups they have a strategy for, and 52.9% of the hospitals said their board focused on "race."

The nonprofit organization Do No Harm, a group dedicated to fighting back against radical progressive ideology in the healthcare industry, found the results alarming.

"In other words, hospital boards are putting equity above merit or relevant experience in the quest for new board members," the Do No Harm staff wrote when covering the survey.

The AHA also found that 52.6% of hospital boards focus on "sex," while 50.3% focus on "ethnicity." "Age" is prioritized by 43%, followed by "gender identity" at 26.7%, "sexual orientation" at 24.1%, "disability status" at 22.6% and "primary language" was selected by 22.3% of hospitals.

The AHA also noted that "strides are being made in DEI efforts within C-suites, management and boards across various demographics, but there is still room for improvement" at American hospitals.

The group asked hospitals if they implemented "specific approaches to increase" racial or ethnic diversity among leadership. Nearly half – 49.6% – said strides are being made in the C-suite, while 52.2% said these approaches have impacted management and 52.2% said board governance has been affected.

The survey also asked, "Does your hospital have a strategy to hire individuals from historically marginalized populations?" The group found that 55.3% of hospitals answered "yes."

The AHA study was administered in 2022, but its findings were not published until last month.

While Do No Harm wants to strip "progressive ideology" from healthcare, the AHA is pushing for increased diversity at American hospitals.

"Hospitals and health systems benefit from the insights, expertise and business acumen of community leaders to advance their mission. While not directly responsible for operational deliverables, many boards provide the North Star for DEI progress by providing incentives and accountability structures for CEOs and their executive leadership teams," the AHA wrote in the study.

"It is well documented that boards and executive leaders should reflect the communities they serve," the AHA continued. "To this end, the goal of establishing a diverse board — in terms of race/ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity, income status, age and ability, among other qualities — is an imperative for any hospital or health system if it is to deliver on the promise of equitable care."

The AHA also "provides curated, actionable resources and tools to help hospitals and health systems pursue strategies to advance equity in both the clinical and operational realms" in the form of its Health Equity Roadmap, which it says offers "a framework to help hospitals and health care systems chart their own paths toward transformation — thus becoming more equitable and inclusive organizations."

"Organizational commitments to DEI should be used by the board as they seek to make strategic business decisions, mitigate risk, serve the community and protect the brand of the hospital or health system. The role of trustees to advance DEI initiatives cannot be overstated," the AHA wrote.