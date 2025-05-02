If they had to do it over again, Black Trump voters tell CNN they’d still vote for him

Three Black voters who voted for President Donald Trump told CNN this week they would still vote for him if they had to do it over again.

"One thousand percent, absolutely yes," Kyasia Kraft, a young Black woman, who voted against Trump in 2016 and then for him in 2020, told CNN’s Van Jones in a segment that aired Thursday on "Anderson Cooper 360."

Another Black voter, Detra German, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but then voted for Trump in 2020, told Jones, who spoke with the voters in South Carolina, that she also would vote for Trump all over again.

FOCUS GROUP OF BLACK TRUMP SUPPORTERS SAY THEY THINK OF DEMOCRATS AS ‘LIARS’ WHO ARE ATTACKING ‘OUR CHILDREN’

"Now, in the future, I am not a die-hard Democrat or die-hard Republican," German said. "If there were a Democratic candidate who was more aligned for me, than I would vote Democrat."

The third voter, Seth Dawkins, who wasn’t always a Republican and whose family was "super Democratic," said that if he were to do it over, he’d still vote for Trump.

"For me, I like the border," Dawkins said. "I just don‘t like the idea of someone coming here illegally and getting benefits that can serve my community. So that‘s the reason why I support him on that border policy."

Trump ran on reforming the crisis at the southern border and has made it a focus of his second presidency.

Illegal border crossings have dropped dramatically since he took office. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) numbers released for March showed 7,180 recorded illegal crossings, a strong contrast to the monthly average of 155,000 crossings under former President Joe Biden.

"When you think about the border, you think about people coming here who are getting more help than people who live here, who are born here?" Jones asked Dawkins.

Dawkins told Jones he learned about the border issue from social media.

"I got that perspective not from news channels, I got it from social media," Dawkins said. "TikTok is like a holy grail. We even see it with the things that we learn about the United States government outside of the United States. People are showing Americans, hey, look at what‘s going on. Do y‘all know that your government is doing this? Have you seen this? Have you looked at it from this perspective?"

Kraft, who voted against Trump in 2016 but for him in 2020, said that she is "sick and tired of seeing Black people sit there and complain about something," but not taking steps to make changes.

