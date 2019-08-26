Guy Benson: Attacks on Elizabeth Warren for past Republican ties are 'a lame hit'

Will the Republican past of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hurt her campaign?

According to the host of Fox News Radio's "Guy Benson Show," Warren has cemented herself as a progressive and criticism over her past political affiliations likely won't hurt her.

"I feel like that is a lame hit on her. I am not an Elizabeth Warren supporter or fan in almost any way but I'm not sure that's going to work, saying, 'oh well, she used to be, what, 30 plus years ago, a Republican,'" Guy Benson said Monday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Last week, actress Susan Sarandon apparently took a dig at Warren's past Republican affiliations while introducing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a campaign event.

“[Sanders] is not someone who used to be Republican,” Sarandon said. “He is not someone who used to take money, or still takes money, from Wall Street. He is the real deal.”

Warren was a Republican until 1996 when the senator was 47.

Benson said Warren didn't need to worry about being perceived as a conservative Republican.

"I think most people on the left, most people in the Democratic Party, recognize that she is for better -- and I think usually for worse -- a hardcore, often abrasive progressive," Benson said.

The radio host also weighed in on the latest Monmouth poll that had Warren and Sanders in the lead with 20 percent each, and the former frontrunner Joe Biden slipping to third with 19 percent.

As to why Biden dropped so much, Benson speculated that may be due to former vice president's recent gaffes.

"Maybe the gaffes, maybe this seeming brain cloud and the fuzziness, that might be spooking some people," Benson said.

