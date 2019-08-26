Warren takes veiled shot at Hillary over 2016 debate performance against Trump

2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took a veiled shot Sunday at former party nominee Hillary Clinton, saying she wouldn't let President Trump push her around on the debate stage.

An unidentified member of the crowd at a campaign event in Seattle called Trump a "bottom feeder" and asked Warren how she expects to beat him next year if his tactic is to play dirty.

“I know how to fight and I know how to win," Warren replied. "You don't back down from a bully... Nobody’s getting behind me on a debate stage and doing a handsy thing. That's not happening."

Warren was referring to a moment during a 2016 presidential debate in St. Louis when Trump hovered around Clinton on stage and lurked behind her while she answered questions.

“We were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled,” Clinton wrote in her book, "What Happened."

Warren, who has billed herself as a progressive, urged Democrats to focus on transforming other aspects of America that don't involve Trump, and said simply opposing the president is not enough to win over voters in 2020.

“We're not going to win this by just saying 'not Trump,'" she said at the rally. "It's not enough... We need to pay attention to what's been broken not just in the last two and a half years -- but what’s been broken for decades."