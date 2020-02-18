Greg Gutfeld jokes Democrats 'might be so screwed right now, they should be thinking about 2024'

Greg Gutfeld reacted Tuesday to the ongoing firestorm in the Democratic presidential race over the emergence of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as a legitimate contender.

"He's buying the election, he's getting endorsements from people he gave money to," Gutfeld said on "The Five."

Earlier Tuesday, Bloomberg reached the national polling threshold qualifying him for Wednesday night's debate in Nevada, leading to fresh claims by rivals that Bloomberg was trying to "buy" his way onto the stage.

"What is interesting to me," Gutfeld continued, "is why everybody in the media is OK with him [Bloomberg] buying the election." He then argued that the press is giving Bloomberg a pass for the same reason CNN and MSNBC regularly hosted now-disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti.

"The overreaching aim is to beat Trump so they will adjust their principles..." he said.

Gutfeld went on to say that the media's generally tolerant attitude to Bloomberg shows the Democratic Party is frustrated with Sanders' populist campaign, which the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host said is built more on support for Sanders' platform rather than any specific urge to defeat Trump.

"You can see the passion is on Bernie's side, but with Bernie, it is like choosing the way you are going to be executed. If he is nominated, you got a socialist. If he's not nominated, you got chaos in your own party," Gutfeld said, adding: "I think Democrats might be so screwed right now, they should be thinking about 2024."