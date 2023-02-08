Rep. Greg Steube salutes Good Samaritan who helped him after fall off ladder: 'God's hand was all over this'

Florida Rep. Greg Steube joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday for his first TV appearance since falling from a ladder in January. His injuries forced him to miss the State of the Union Address, but Darrell Woodie, a delivery driver and Good Samaritan, attended as his guest.

Steube told host Steve Doocy he fell about 25 feet to the ground while trimming trees. Steube said he was using a chainsaw to clear a large limb when it broke free and hit the extension ladder he was standing on.

"I don’t remember much," Steube said.

Woodie, who also works part-time for Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan, was making a delivery at Steube’s home when he witnessed the incident and called for help.

"I heard limb cracking, and I quickly turned around. It was a blink of an eye type of thing," Woodie recalled. "I really envisioned that he had wings, he was so high."

Woodie immediately called for an ambulance, and he explained that God helped him respond to the emergency situation.

"The biggest part is listening to the spirit speak to you concerning the situation," he said. "It wasn’t just me alone, it was from the help of God."

Steube suffered a concussion, torn ligaments in his neck, a punctured lung and a cracked pelvis. Thankfully, he said, none of his injuries required surgery.

"From head to hip, I've got injuries, but through God's grace I'm healing every day," Steube said

His injuries prohibited him from attending the State of the Union, as he can’t fly until March. Steube said he plans to spend the next few months recovering, but he has every intention of joining Republicans for the Congressional baseball game in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"God’s hand was all over this," Steube said.

"I just want to thank Woodie for healing the word of God and being obedient to the word."