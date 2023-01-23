Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Florida Rep. Steube provides update on his recovery after 25 foot fall from ladder at Sarasota home

GOP congressman Greg Steube sustained multiple injuries following a 20 foot fall off a ladder at his home in Sarasota, Florida

Sophia Slacik
By Sophia Slacik , Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
FIRST ON FOX - A congressman from Florida who was seriously injured after falling more than 20 feet while cutting a tree outside his Sarasota home says he’ll "be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible" as he recovers at home after being released from the hospital.

"I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups! Grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes as I recover from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck," Rep. Greg Steube of Florida said in a statement shared first with Fox News Digital on Monday.

FLORIDA REP. GREG STEUBE RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER 25-FOOT FALL IN YARDWORK ACCIDENT: ‘GLORY GOES TO GOD’

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., suffered multiple injuries after falling nearly 20 feet.

In the first photo of the congressman since his fall, Steube lies in a neck brace with his two pups on the couch of his Florida home

The three-term Republican congressman emphasized that "while I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL-17. I’m eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!"

FLORIDA REP. GREG STEUBE HOSPITALIZED AFTER FALLING FROM LADDER

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., has served Florida's 17th congressional district since 2019. 

Steube spent four days in the hospital after he was knocked from a ladder on Wednesday and fell 25 feet. 

A bystander witnessed the fall and called 911. The lawmaker was then rushed to Sarasota Memorial's intensive care unit.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke withe Steube last week, following the incident, to inform the congressman of his committee assignment, serving on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report

Sophia Slacik is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.

