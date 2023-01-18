Florida Rep. Greg Steube hospitalized after falling from ladder

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after he fell from a ladder.

"Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family," Steube's office said in a statement on Twitter.

Florida GOP Vice Chair Christian Ziegler shared an update on Steube late Wednesday night.

"I just heard that even though Congressman @RepGregSteube is still in the hospital, he is doing well. Big relief to hear," Ziegler tweeted.

He continued, "Our country, state & local community needs him to recover and get back to fighting for us in Congress ASAP."

The 44-year-old Representative serves Florida’s 17th congressional district, which contains the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades.

Steube has been a congressman since 2019 and previously served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives, as well as two years in the Florida Senate until 2018.