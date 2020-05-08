Gutfeld suggests some Dems using allegations to push Biden out of race: 'I have yet to meet a Biden supporter'

Greg Gutfeld theorized on "The Five" Friday that the allegations leveled by Tara Reade against former Vice President Joe Biden are being used by some Democrats to get the party's presumptive presidential nominee out of the race.

"I think ... the Tara Reade story is designed by clever Democrats to get Biden out of the race," the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host began.

TARA READE'S TIMELINE: FROM 1990's BIDEN STAFFER TO CENTER OF POLITICAL FIRESTORM

"I have still not met a single Biden supporter," Gutfeld went on. "I mean, an actual one. And I mean, I don't mean somebody who's going to vote for Biden. I've met a lot of people who are going to vote for Biden. I have yet to meet a Biden supporter.

"The people that are voting for Biden say they believe Tara Reade," Gutfeld added. "That's not a supporter. That's a voter."

In an on-camera interview released Thursday, interviewer Megyn Kelly asked Reade if she wanted Biden to withdraw from the 2020 race.

"I wish he would. But he won't, but I wish he would," Reade said. "That's how I feel emotionally."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.